EssilorLuxottica Aktie
WKN 863195
ISIN FR0000121667
Symbol ESLOF
EssilorLuxottica Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Quartalszahlen von 215 auf 205 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Kennziffern des Brillenkonzerns seien durchwachsen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie reduzierte ihre Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen für die Jahre 2024 und 2025, sieht das Unternehmen aber weiterhin gut positioniert./edh/gl
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
205,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
189,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,24%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
189,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,41%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
184,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
