EssilorLuxottica Aktie

EssilorLuxottica Overweight

08:01 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Quartalszahlen von 215 auf 205 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Kennziffern des Brillenkonzerns seien durchwachsen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Chiara Battistini in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie reduzierte ihre Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen für die Jahre 2024 und 2025, sieht das Unternehmen aber weiterhin gut positioniert./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2024 / 23:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

