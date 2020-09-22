NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Euronext nach der Ankündigung des Kauf der italienischen Börse von 113 auf 124 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Damit profitiere die Euronext von Skaleneffekten und einer breiteren Aufstellung, schrieb Analyst Martin Price in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zukauf sollte den Gewinn je Aktie in den ersten drei Jahren um bis zu 14 Prozent steigern können. Nach wie vor ist die Euronext für ihn ein "Top Pick"./ajx/mis