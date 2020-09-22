finanzen.net
Euronext NV Aktie WKN: A115MJ / ISIN: NL0006294274

95,65EUR
-7,85EUR
-7,58%
12:38:47
STU
96,45EUR
-1,29EUR
-1,32%
13:36:43
BTE
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.10.2020 11:06

Euronext NV buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Euronext nach der Ankündigung des Kauf der italienischen Börse von 113 auf 124 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Damit profitiere die Euronext von Skaleneffekten und einer breiteren Aufstellung, schrieb Analyst Martin Price in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zukauf sollte den Gewinn je Aktie in den ersten drei Jahren um bis zu 14 Prozent steigern können. Nach wie vor ist die Euronext für ihn ein "Top Pick"./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.10.2020 / 16:52 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2020 / 19:01 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV buy

Unternehmen:
Euronext NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
124,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
97,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
95,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,64%
Analyst Name:
Martin Price 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
102,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Euronext NV

13:06 Uhr Euronext NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11:51 Uhr Euronext NV Neutral UBS AG
11:06 Uhr Euronext NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.20 Euronext NV Equal weight Barclays Capital
18.09.20 Euronext NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Euronext NV Aktie

+7,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,24%
Ø Kursziel: 102,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
90
95
100
105
110
115
120
Barclays Capital
93,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
102,00 €
UBS AG
101,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
111,00 €
HSBC
92,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
124,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,24%
Ø Kursziel: 102,57
alle Euronext NV Kursziele

