NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Euronext von 87 auf 95 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Gurjit Kambo passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie an die unerwartet guten Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 11:57 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 11:58 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.