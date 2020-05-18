|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Euronext NV
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
95,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
84,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,23%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Gurjit Kambo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|14:01 Uhr
|Euronext NV overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.20
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.20
|Euronext NV buy
|HSBC
|20.02.20
|Euronext NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.20
|Euronext NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
