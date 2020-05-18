finanzen.net

Euronext NV Aktie WKN: A115MJ / ISIN: NL0006294274

Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
19.05.2020 14:01

Euronext NV overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Euronext von 87 auf 95 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Gurjit Kambo passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie an die unerwartet guten Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 11:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 11:58 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Euronext NV		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
95,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
84,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,23%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Gurjit Kambo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Euronext NV

14:01 Uhr Euronext NV overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.20 Euronext NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.05.20 Euronext NV buy HSBC
20.02.20 Euronext NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.01.20 Euronext NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Euronext NV

Übernahmegespräche
BME-Aktie auf Hoch seit 2015: Kampf um Börsenbetreiber BME entbrannt
Um den spanischen Börsenbetreiber Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) könnte sich ein Bieterkampf entfachen.
18.05.20
Euronext Dublin : GEM Cancellation Notice (Investegate)
15.05.20
Euronext Dublin : GEM Notice (Investegate)
14.05.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Euronext auf Vierzehn-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
14.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice (Investegate)
14.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Euronext Growth Dublin Notice (Investegate)
13.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Notice (Investegate)
13.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice (Investegate)
13.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Euronext Dublin Market Notice (Investegate)
Grünes Licht erhalten
Schweizer Börse darf Madrid übernehmen
Die Schweizer Börse SIX hat von der spanischen Börsenaufsicht grünes Licht für die Übernahme der Madrider Börse BME erhalten.
09:05 Uhr
IPO/Reimann-Holding JAB: Jacobs-Konzern JDE Peet's soll in Amsterdam an Börse (dpa-afx)
18.05.20
Euronext Dublin : GEM Cancellation Notice (Investegate)
15.05.20
Euronext Dublin : GEM Notice (Investegate)
14.05.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger vorsichtiger - Berichtssaison dünnt nun aus (Dow Jones)
14.05.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Risikoaversion steigt - Börsen bauen Verluste aus (Dow Jones)
14.05.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus (Dow Jones)
14.05.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Euronext auf Vierzehn-Jahres-Hoch (Börse Online)
14.05.20
Euronext Dublin : Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice (Investegate)
Grünes Licht erhalten
Schweizer Börse darf Madrid übernehmen
Die Schweizer Börse SIX hat von der spanischen Börsenaufsicht grünes Licht für die Übernahme der Madrider Börse BME erhalten.
18.03.20
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street sackt ab - Dow unter 20.000 --- BMW erwartet Margenrückgang -- VW: Zusammenbruch der Lieferkette -- NIO, RWE, Heidelberger Druck, Deutsche Börse, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
DAX mit Rekordhoch -- US-Börsen nach Rekorden kaum verändert -- Daimler mit massivem Gewinneinbruch -- T-Mobile & Sprint dürfen fusionieren -- Delivery Hero, GRENKE, TUI, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Siemens schafft die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.11.19
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter? -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp, Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.11.19
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street trotz neuer Rekorde kaum bewegt -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.11.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter -- Lufthansa-Schlichtung geplatzt -- Conti, Rheinmetall, Daimler, Uber, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.11.19
Digitalisierung, Cloud und Co: So profitieren Anleger vom Megatrend (finanzen.net)
19.11.19
Deutsche Börse offenbar ebenfalls mit möglichem Interesse an BME - Aktien legen zu (Dow Jones)
Grünes Licht erhalten
Schweizer Börse darf Madrid übernehmen
Die Schweizer Börse SIX hat von der spanischen Börsenaufsicht grünes Licht für die Übernahme der Madrider Börse BME erhalten.
18.03.20
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street sackt ab - Dow unter 20.000 --- BMW erwartet Margenrückgang -- VW: Zusammenbruch der Lieferkette -- NIO, RWE, Heidelberger Druck, Deutsche Börse, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
DAX mit Rekordhoch -- US-Börsen nach Rekorden kaum verändert -- Daimler mit massivem Gewinneinbruch -- T-Mobile & Sprint dürfen fusionieren -- Delivery Hero, GRENKE, TUI, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.11.19
DAX schließt grün -- Wall Street mit neuen Rekorden -- Siemens schafft die Prognose -- China: Einigung mit USA auf Strafzoll-Reduzierung -- QUALCOMM, Commerzbank, Telekom, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.11.19
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter? -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp, Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.11.19
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street trotz neuer Rekorde kaum bewegt -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City, adidas im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.11.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter -- Lufthansa-Schlichtung geplatzt -- Conti, Rheinmetall, Daimler, Uber, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.11.19
Digitalisierung, Cloud und Co: So profitieren Anleger vom Megatrend (finanzen.net)
19.11.19
Deutsche Börse offenbar ebenfalls mit möglichem Interesse an BME - Aktien legen zu (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV Newsmehr Euronext NV News
RSS Feed
Euronext NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Euronext NV Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 90,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
86
88
90
92
94
Barclays Capital
86,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
88,00 €
HSBC
92,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
90,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 90,20
alle Euronext NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:53 Uhr Salzgitter Halten
12:52 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
12:51 Uhr Siemens Healthineers buy
12:19 Uhr ArcelorMittal Outperform
12:15 Uhr thyssenkrupp Equal weight
12:15 Uhr JENOPTIK add
12:14 Uhr Grand City Properties kaufen
12:14 Uhr RWE overweight
12:14 Uhr E.ON overweight
11:45 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
11:35 Uhr OSRAM Verkaufen
10:56 Uhr Fresenius Outperform
10:52 Uhr Ryanair buy
10:51 Uhr GEA Neutral
10:47 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
10:43 Uhr Dr. Hönle buy
10:37 Uhr KWS SAAT buy
10:36 Uhr AXA buy
10:36 Uhr HORNBACH buy
10:35 Uhr Allianz buy
10:33 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
10:33 Uhr Saint-Gobain overweight
10:33 Uhr CRH Underweight
10:32 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
10:30 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Hold
10:30 Uhr United Internet buy
10:29 Uhr thyssenkrupp Hold
10:29 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
10:28 Uhr KWS SAAT Hold
10:23 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Neutral
10:22 Uhr Scout24 buy
10:16 Uhr PREOS Real Estate Kaufen
09:57 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
09:49 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
09:47 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
09:47 Uhr Salesforce buy
09:46 Uhr Telecom Italia buy
09:46 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
09:45 Uhr STRATEC buy
09:45 Uhr Ryanair buy
09:45 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
09:44 Uhr Merck Hold
08:56 Uhr Ryanair buy
08:55 Uhr BASF buy
08:53 Uhr Dürr buy
08:53 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
08:36 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
08:23 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
08:19 Uhr SHS VIVEON Kaufen
08:15 Uhr Uniper buy

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen