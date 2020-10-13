finanzen.net
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Aktie WKN: A12CBU / ISIN: NL0010877643

10,52EUR
+0,05EUR
+0,52%
12:49:04
XETRA
12,24USD
-0,27USD
-2,16%
13.10.2020
NYSE
14.10.2020 11:56

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fiat Chrysler vor Zahlen von 7 auf 8 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Er habe seine Prognosen für den US-Autoabsatz in diesem und dem kommenden Jahr angehoben, schrieb Analyst Mark Delaney in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenprognose. Dies stütze die anstehenden Quartalszahlen der Hersteller./mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.10.2020 / 22:19 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Fiat Chrysler (FCA)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
8,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
10,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,93%
Analyst Name:
Mark Delaney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

