|Unternehmen:
Fiat Chrysler (FCA)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
8,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
10,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,53%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
10,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Delaney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,20 €
|12:48 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
|12:45 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|12:44 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|12:18 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|11:21 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Reduce
|11:21 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|11:14 Uhr
|SAF-HOLLAND buy
|11:13 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|11:12 Uhr
|GEA overweight
|11:11 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|11:09 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Neutral
|11:07 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Halten
|11:05 Uhr
|Novartis buy
|11:05 Uhr
|ING Group buy
|11:04 Uhr
|VINCI buy
|11:02 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Covestro add
|10:52 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Apple Sell
|10:41 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|10:40 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|10:19 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|10:18 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
|10:16 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|10:15 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:15 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|Nordex buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|08:53 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|08:51 Uhr
|freenet Equal weight
|08:50 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|08:45 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
|08:42 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|08:37 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|08:17 Uhr
|Orange Neutral
|08:17 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|08:16 Uhr
|Tele Columbus Neutral
|07:48 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|07:47 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|07:47 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|06:38 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd overweight
|13.10.20
|Boeing Outperform
|13.10.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Outperform
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|13.10.20
|SAFRAN buy
|13.10.20
|VST Building Technologies Kaufen
|13.10.20
|QIAGEN Hold
|13.10.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|13.10.20
|Johnson Johnson Outperform
