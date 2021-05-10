  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Fraport Aktie WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303

58,64EUR
-0,30EUR
-0,51%
17:05:50
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.05.2021 11:46

Fraport buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Fraport nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Der Barmittelverbrauch des Flughafenbetreibers sei im ersten Quartal höher als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Er verwies zudem darauf, das Fraport das Kostensenkungsprogramm aktualisiert hat./ck/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Fraport
Long
 SD8N39 4,68
1,26
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Fraport
Long
 SD7S1D 8,82
0,67
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD8N39, SD7S1D. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / 07:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Fraport buy

Unternehmen:
Fraport AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
60,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,22%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
58,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,73%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Fraport AG

12:01 Uhr Fraport Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:46 Uhr Fraport buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.05.21 Fraport buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14.04.21 Fraport Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.21 Fraport Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Fraport AG

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG Newsmehr Fraport AG News
RSS Feed
Fraport AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Fraport Aktie

-9,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,62%
Ø Kursziel: 53,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Morgan Stanley
55,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
44,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Warburg Research
63,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
53,00 €
UBS AG
58,00 €
Barclays Capital
39,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
59,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
72,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
50,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
54,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
29,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,62%
Ø Kursziel: 53,00
alle Fraport AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:33 Uhr E.ON Outperform
12:33 Uhr United Internet buy
12:32 Uhr Aareal Bank buy
12:32 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
12:31 Uhr Deutsche Post Hold
11:59 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
11:19 Uhr Dürr add
11:18 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy
11:17 Uhr KRONES kaufen
11:16 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
11:12 Uhr Ströer overweight
11:11 Uhr Fraport Neutral
11:04 Uhr United Internet Neutral
11:04 Uhr pbb buy
11:03 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
11:02 Uhr Novartis buy
11:02 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
11:01 Uhr GEA Neutral
11:01 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
11:00 Uhr DWS Group buy
10:59 Uhr Fraport buy
10:59 Uhr STRATEC buy
10:58 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell
10:58 Uhr Sanofi Sell
10:57 Uhr Brenntag buy
10:57 Uhr Dürr Neutral
10:56 Uhr Nordex Neutral
09:14 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
09:13 Uhr GEA Underweight
09:11 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Hold
09:11 Uhr United Internet Hold
09:00 Uhr Bechtle Hold
08:58 Uhr Nordex buy
08:58 Uhr Infineon buy
08:57 Uhr GEA buy
08:57 Uhr LEG Immobilien overweight
08:56 Uhr Brenntag overweight
08:56 Uhr EVOTEC add
07:53 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
07:52 Uhr EVOTEC Outperform
07:52 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
07:51 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
07:11 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
06:35 Uhr TRATON buy
06:24 Uhr Evonik overweight
10.05.21 Covestro Neutral
10.05.21 Airbus Conviction Buy List
10.05.21 Kone Neutral
10.05.21 TAKKT Halten
10.05.21 Bayer buy

Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen