  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-

Fresenius Medical Care Aktie WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

68,36EUR
-0,32EUR
-0,47%
13:10:05
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.10.2020 09:26

Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) vor Quartalszahlen auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 87,50 Euro belassen. Diese dürften für den Dialysespezialisten den Tiefpunkt im US-Markt markieren, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Ab 2021 sollte sich das Wachstum wieder beschleunigen./gl/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Fresenius Medical Care
Long
 CL7B7F 4,94
1,39
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Fresenius Medical Care
Long
 CL7XE0 9,84
0,70
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7B7F, CL7XE0. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 05:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
87,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
68,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,51%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
68,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,00%
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
84,59 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.

10:26 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.10.20 Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.20 Fresenius Medical Care Neutral Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

+23,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,74%
Ø Kursziel: 84,59
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
Credit Suisse Group
81,00 €
Warburg Research
84,00 €
Barclays Capital
88,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
95 €
UBS AG
95,00 €
Bernstein Research
70 €
Morgan Stanley
70,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
82,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
88 €
Deutsche Bank AG
100,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
85,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
95 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,74%
Ø Kursziel: 84,59
alle Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:58 Uhr Bayer buy
11:45 Uhr Bayer buy
11:37 Uhr ADVA Hold
11:16 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
11:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
11:14 Uhr Air Liquide buy
10:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
10:30 Uhr Renault Neutral
10:30 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:30 Uhr Daimler Neutral
10:29 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
10:27 Uhr HELLA buy
10:26 Uhr Barclays overweight
09:37 Uhr Danone Underperform
09:36 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight
09:35 Uhr SAP buy
09:28 Uhr Apple overweight
09:27 Uhr New Work Hold
09:15 Uhr SAP buy
09:01 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
08:56 Uhr Fresenius overweight
08:47 Uhr Renault Equal weight
08:47 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
08:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
08:36 Uhr UBS Underweight
08:16 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
08:15 Uhr easyJet Neutral
08:14 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08:04 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
08:03 Uhr UBS Hold
08:02 Uhr Vonovia buy
08:02 Uhr SAP add
07:50 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
07:48 Uhr SAP overweight
07:47 Uhr SAP buy
07:45 Uhr Nokia Neutral
07:31 Uhr Barclays Neutral
07:30 Uhr Enel Outperform
07:30 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
07:24 Uhr New Work Hold
07:22 Uhr SAP Outperform
07:20 Uhr LOréal Hold
07:13 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
07:03 Uhr Uniper Neutral
06:57 Uhr SAP Outperform
06:50 Uhr SAP buy
06:49 Uhr Daimler buy
06:33 Uhr SAP Neutral
23.10.20 Software buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen