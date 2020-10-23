NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 94,80 Euro belassen. Seine Prognosen für das abgelaufene Quartal und das Gesamtjahr bewegten sich im Großen und Ganzen im Rahmen der Markterwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des Dialysekonzerns. Nach den US-Wahlen Anfang November dürften die Anleger wieder den Fokus auf den für 2021 erwarteten Rückenwind durch Zuzahlungen für Dialyse-Behandlungen im Rahmen der US-Krankenversicherung Medicare richten./la/bek