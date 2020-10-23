  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

14,72EUR
-0,45EUR
-2,97%
17:53:42
STU
13,24GBP
-0,36GBP
-2,62%
17:37:39
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
28.10.2020 16:46

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe vor allem ergebnisseitig ein starkes drittes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Selbst Sondereffekte ausgeklammert, hätte das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) noch leicht über der Konsensschätzung gelegen. Die bestätigten und zugleich etwas präzisierten Jahresziele bewertete er ebenfalls positiv. GSK rechne nun damit, beim Ergebnis je Aktie das untere Ende seiner noch vor der Pandemie ausgegebenen Jahresprognose zu erreichen./ck/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 CL5LG7 4,76
3,15
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 CJ5H6G 7,68
1,98
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5LG7, CJ5H6G. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2020 / 12:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
20,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
13,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
53,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,24 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
51,06%
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,61 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

16:46 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:36 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:26 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:21 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+33,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,01%
Ø Kursziel: 17,61
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
15
16
17
18
19
20
UBS AG
17 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Morgan Stanley
17,00 £
Barclays Capital
16 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 £
Oddo BHF
18 £
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,01%
Ø Kursziel: 17,61
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:55 Uhr Bechtle buy
16:30 Uhr Beiersdorf Sector Perform
16:15 Uhr Deutsche Bank Halten
16:04 Uhr BASF kaufen
15:56 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
15:54 Uhr Deutsche Bank Halten
15:27 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Reduce
15:25 Uhr Eni Underweight
15:14 Uhr Rolls-Royce buy
15:10 Uhr Beiersdorf Underperform
15:08 Uhr Eni buy
14:55 Uhr CANCOM kaufen
14:48 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
14:39 Uhr Eni Outperform
14:38 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
14:37 Uhr SAFRAN Hold
14:36 Uhr Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
14:32 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
14:30 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
14:29 Uhr PUMA Verkaufen
14:19 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
13:59 Uhr SAFRAN buy
13:49 Uhr Eni Underperform
13:25 Uhr Facebook overweight
13:25 Uhr DWS Group buy
13:24 Uhr Beiersdorf Halten
13:24 Uhr BASF Halten
12:49 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:48 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
12:48 Uhr Deutsche Bank Hold
12:47 Uhr CANCOM buy
12:47 Uhr DIC Asset buy
12:45 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
12:44 Uhr BASF Halten
12:33 Uhr Ströer Hold
12:30 Uhr WashTec buy
12:30 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
12:27 Uhr BP Underperform
12:26 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
12:20 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
11:32 Uhr BASF Neutral
11:31 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
11:06 Uhr Bertrandt buy
11:04 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
11:00 Uhr Siltronic Outperform
11:00 Uhr Novartis Neutral
10:59 Uhr HSBC Underperform
10:58 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underweight
10:58 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight
10:49 Uhr DIC Asset Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen