Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe vor allem ergebnisseitig ein starkes drittes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Selbst Sondereffekte ausgeklammert, hätte das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) noch leicht über der Konsensschätzung gelegen. Die bestätigten und zugleich etwas präzisierten Jahresziele bewertete er ebenfalls positiv. GSK rechne nun damit, beim Ergebnis je Aktie das untere Ende seiner noch vor der Pandemie ausgegebenen Jahresprognose zu erreichen./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2020 / 12:53 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.