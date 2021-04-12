|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
18,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
13,37 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,38%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,88 £
