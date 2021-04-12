  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Heute um 18 Uhr: Corona-Depotcheck mit dem neuen Szenario-Rechner auf finanzen.net - das Depot im Spiegel verschiedener Szenarien. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

15,86EUR
+0,68EUR
+4,48%
14:22:26
STU
13,60GBP
+0,66GBP
+5,09%
14:16:18
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
15.04.2021 13:41

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1810 Pence belassen. Neue Studienergebnisse zum Wirkstoff "Feladilimab" seien enttäuschend, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Damit steige der Druck auf die gesamte Wirkstoffentwicklung des Pharmakonzerns./mf/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 CJ5J16 4,88
3,27
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 SD4FCD 7,58
2,11
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CJ5J16, SD4FCD. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2021 / 08:37 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
18,10 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
13,37 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,38%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,12%
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,88 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

13:41 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:56 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
12.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Newsmehr GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) News
RSS Feed
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+9,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,44%
Ø Kursziel: 14,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
UBS AG
13 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18 £
Morgan Stanley
17 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
Credit Suisse Group
14,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
12 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,44%
Ø Kursziel: 14,88
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:25 Uhr PUMA Outperform
13:08 Uhr TOTAL Neutral
12:53 Uhr Vivendi Conviction Buy List
12:52 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
12:44 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen overweight
12:43 Uhr TOTAL buy
12:43 Uhr Sanofi buy
12:41 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
12:40 Uhr HELLA buy
12:38 Uhr Nordex buy
12:38 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:38 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Outperform
12:37 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
12:36 Uhr Zurich Insurance overweight
12:34 Uhr BMW buy
12:34 Uhr Daimler buy
12:32 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
12:31 Uhr SÜSS MicroTec buy
12:31 Uhr Goldman Sachs kaufen
12:31 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
12:30 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
12:30 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underperform
12:30 Uhr TOTAL Neutral
12:30 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
12:27 Uhr KION GROUP buy
12:16 Uhr HELLA buy
12:15 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
12:14 Uhr VINCI overweight
12:13 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND buy
12:10 Uhr HSBC Underweight
12:09 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
12:08 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:07 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
12:06 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
12:06 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
12:03 Uhr Apple buy
12:02 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
12:01 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
12:00 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
11:58 Uhr Valeo SA Underperform
11:58 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
11:56 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
11:54 Uhr Daimler Outperform
11:54 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
11:20 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
11:19 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
11:19 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
10:27 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
09:20 Uhr Tesla Neutral
08:42 Uhr Zalando Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen