NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1890 auf 1800 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Eine in der kommenden Woche anstehende Investorenveranstaltung biete dem Management Gelegenheit, das Vertrauen in die Wachstumsaussichten zu stärken, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er nahm kleinere Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen vor./tih/ag