GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

16,74EUR
-0,18EUR
-1,06%
18.06.2021
STU
14,26GBP
-0,05GBP
-0,32%
18.06.2021
LSE
mehr Daten anzeigen
17.06.2021 08:51

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1890 auf 1800 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Eine in der kommenden Woche anstehende Investorenveranstaltung biete dem Management Gelegenheit, das Vertrauen in die Wachstumsaussichten zu stärken, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er nahm kleinere Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen vor./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.06.2021 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
18,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,38%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,26 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,26%
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

17.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Baader Bank
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+3,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,84%
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
UBS AG
14 £
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,84%
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
