|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
18,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
14,36 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,38%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
14,26 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Keyur Parekh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,80 £
