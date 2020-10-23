NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. Der Umsatz des Pharmakonzerns habe zwar enttäuscht, der Gewinn je Aktie (EPS) aber positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Welford begrüßte zudem die Bestätigung des Gewinnziels, auch wenn die Briten jetzt nur noch das untere Ende der angepeilten EPS-Spanne anstrebten./la/ajx