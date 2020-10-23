|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
20,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
13,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,95%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,11 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Peter Welford
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,61 £
|15:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:26 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:26 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:26 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|30.04.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15:21 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:27 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|15:25 Uhr
|Eni Underweight
|15:14 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce buy
|15:10 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|15:08 Uhr
|Eni buy
|14:55 Uhr
|CANCOM kaufen
|14:48 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|14:39 Uhr
|Eni Outperform
|14:38 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|14:37 Uhr
|SAFRAN Hold
|14:36 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|14:32 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|14:30 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|14:29 Uhr
|PUMA Verkaufen
|14:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:59 Uhr
|SAFRAN buy
|13:49 Uhr
|Eni Underperform
|13:25 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|13:25 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|13:24 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Halten
|13:24 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|12:49 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|12:48 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|12:48 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|12:47 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|12:47 Uhr
|DIC Asset buy
|12:45 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|12:44 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|12:33 Uhr
|Ströer Hold
|12:30 Uhr
|WashTec buy
|12:30 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|BP Underperform
|12:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|12:20 Uhr
|Microsoft Outperform
|11:32 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11:06 Uhr
|Bertrandt buy
|11:04 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|11:00 Uhr
|Siltronic Outperform
|11:00 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|10:59 Uhr
|HSBC Underperform
|10:58 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|10:58 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|10:49 Uhr
|DIC Asset Hold
|10:27 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|10:26 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|10:25 Uhr
|Brenntag Halten
|09:52 Uhr
|BP buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|09:50 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan