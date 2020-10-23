  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

14,56EUR
-0,61EUR
-4,00%
16:22:48
XETRA
13,11GBP
-0,49GBP
-3,59%
16:24:46
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
28.10.2020 15:26

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. Der Umsatz des Pharmakonzerns habe zwar enttäuscht, der Gewinn je Aktie (EPS) aber positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Welford begrüßte zudem die Bestätigung des Gewinnziels, auch wenn die Briten jetzt nur noch das untere Ende der angepeilten EPS-Spanne anstrebten./la/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 CL5LG7 4,93
2,96
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf GlaxoSmithKline
Long
 CJ5H6G 8,01
1,82
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5LG7, CJ5H6G. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2020 / 08:59 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.10.2020 / 08:59 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
20,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
13,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,95%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,58%
Analyst Name:
Peter Welford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
17,61 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

15:36 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:26 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:21 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.10.20 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+34,35%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,35%
Ø Kursziel: 17,61
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
15
16
17
18
19
20
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Oddo BHF
18 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18,00 £
UBS AG
17 £
Morgan Stanley
17,00 £
Barclays Capital
16 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,35%
Ø Kursziel: 17,61
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:27 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Reduce
15:25 Uhr Eni Underweight
15:14 Uhr Rolls-Royce buy
15:10 Uhr Beiersdorf Underperform
15:08 Uhr Eni buy
14:55 Uhr CANCOM kaufen
14:48 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
14:39 Uhr Eni Outperform
14:38 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
14:37 Uhr SAFRAN Hold
14:36 Uhr Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
14:32 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
14:30 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
14:29 Uhr PUMA Verkaufen
14:19 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
13:59 Uhr SAFRAN buy
13:49 Uhr Eni Underperform
13:25 Uhr Facebook overweight
13:25 Uhr DWS Group buy
13:24 Uhr Beiersdorf Halten
13:24 Uhr BASF Halten
12:49 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:48 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
12:48 Uhr Deutsche Bank Hold
12:47 Uhr CANCOM buy
12:47 Uhr DIC Asset buy
12:45 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
12:44 Uhr BASF Halten
12:33 Uhr Ströer Hold
12:30 Uhr WashTec buy
12:30 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
12:27 Uhr BP Underperform
12:26 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
12:20 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
11:32 Uhr BASF Neutral
11:31 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
11:06 Uhr Bertrandt buy
11:04 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
11:00 Uhr Siltronic Outperform
11:00 Uhr Novartis Neutral
10:59 Uhr HSBC Underperform
10:58 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underweight
10:58 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight
10:49 Uhr DIC Asset Hold
10:27 Uhr Beiersdorf overweight
10:26 Uhr Beiersdorf Outperform
10:25 Uhr Brenntag Halten
09:52 Uhr BP buy
09:51 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
09:50 Uhr PUMA Outperform

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen