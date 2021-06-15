  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

16,90EUR
-0,08EUR
-0,47%
09:10:03
XETRA
14,25GBP
-0,10GBP
-0,71%
09:13:05
LSE
15.06.2021 09:11

GlaxoSmithKline buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline vor einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1570 Pence belassen. Zentrale Themen dürften der Fünf- bis Zehnjahresausblick, die für 2022 geplante Dividendenkürzung und der Ausstieg aus dem Geschäft mit frei verkäuflichen Konsumentenprodukten werden, schrieb Analystin Kerry Holford in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es seien klare Aussagen nötig, um die vielen skeptischen Anleger zu überzeugen./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2021 / 17:27 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline buy

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
15,70 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14,07 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,57%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
14,25 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,14%
Analyst Name:
Kerry Holford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

15.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Baader Bank
19.05.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Zukauf
GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie gefragt: PharmaSGP übernimmt Markenportfolio von GlaxoSmithKline
Die PharmaSGP Holding SE verstärkt sich bei frei verkäuflichen Medikamenten.
16.06.21
US-Notenbank bestätigt Leitzinsen: US-Börsen in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- ABOUT YOU-IPO geglückt -- SAP setzt auf mittelfristig schnelleres Wachstum -- Sixt, Delivery Hero, VW, GM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
15.06.21
Wall Street gibt ab -- DAX schließt fester -- Moody's erhöht Ausblick für Deutsche Telekom -- Lufthansa rückt näher an Kapitalerhöhung -- GRENKE bekommt neuen Chef -- NEL, CureVac, Salzgitter im Fokus (finanzen.net)
14.06.21
Pharmabranche: GlaxoSmithKline zahlt Milliarden für neue Krebsimmuntherapie (Handelsblatt)
14.06.21
GlaxoSmithKline steckt Milliarden in den Ausbau des Immunonkologie-Geschäfts (dpa-afx)
14.06.21
GlaxoSmithKline steckt Millarden in iTeos-Antikörper-Entwicklung - GSK-Aktie fester (Dow Jones)
14.06.21
DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs -- TeamViewer und SAP kooperieren -- GRENKE, Novavax, Tesla, Hannover Rück, Shell, J&J im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.06.21
GSK-Aktie schwächer: GlaxoSmithKline rät ADS-Inhabern, TRC-Mini-Tender-Offerte abzulehnen (Dow Jones)
07.06.21
DAX schließt nach Rekord leichter -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Winterkorn-Schadenersatz an VW steht -- Daimler weitet Produktionskapazitäten in China aus -- Biogen, Google, GSK im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,87%
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
Anzahl:
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
UBS AG
14 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,87%
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
Ø Kursziel: 14,80
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

