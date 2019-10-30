NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal und Aufstockung der Unternehmensziele auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1700 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe vor allem dank stärkerer Umsätze mit dem Gürtelrose-Impfstoff Shingrix besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2019 / 12:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2019 / 12:59 / GMT



