GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

20,29EUR
+0,63EUR
+3,21%
15:10:51
STU
17,82GBP
+0,55GBP
+3,19%
17:59:31
BTE
30.10.2019
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal und Aufstockung der Unternehmensziele auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1700 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe vor allem dank stärkerer Umsätze mit dem Gürtelrose-Impfstoff Shingrix besser als erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2019 / 12:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2019 / 12:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
17,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
17,51 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,91%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
17,70 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,95%
Analyst Name:
James Gordon		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
17,30 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

15:41 UhrGlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:56 UhrGlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralUBS AG
17.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:56 UhrGlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
30.09.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.09.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.09.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
15:41 UhrGlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralUBS AG
17.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralCredit Suisse Group
17.06.2019GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
14.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
10.09.2018GlaxoSmithKline SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
01.12.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
06.11.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Zuversichtlich
GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie gesucht: GSK erhöht Prognose für Gewinn je Aktie nach Quartal
GlaxoSmithKline wird nach signifikanten Gewinn- und Umsatzsteigerungen im dritten Quartal zuversichtlicher beim Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr.
15:31 Uhr
Dividenden-Garant GlaxoSmithKline auf Mehrjahreshoch: Das ist der Kassenschlager! (Der Aktionär)
15:19 Uhr
GlaxoSmithKline erzielt mehr Gewinn und hält die Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13:52 Uhr
Pharmakonzern GlaxoSmithKline schlägt Erwartungen und hebt Ziele wieder an (dpa-afx)
28.10.19
Ausblick: GlaxoSmithKline legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie: Experten empfehlen GlaxoSmithKline im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
GlaxoSmithKline und AstraZeneca gehen getrennte Kurswege (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
So stuften die Analysten die GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
29.08.19
GlaxoSmithKline, Astrazeneca und Novo Nordisk: Das ist der Favorit! (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

-2,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,92%
Ø Kursziel: 17,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
CFRA
16,20 £
Morgan Stanley
15,20 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
16 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
19 £
Barclays Capital
16 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
18,50 £
Deutsche Bank AG
16,45 £
HSBC
21,10 £
Credit Suisse Group
17 £
UBS AG
16,10 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,92%
Ø Kursziel: 17,30
alle GlaxoSmithKline Kursziele

