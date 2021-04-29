NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1300 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe sowohl beim Umsatz als auch beim um einen einmaligen Effekt bereinigten Ergebnis je Aktie die Markterwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/he