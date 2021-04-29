|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
13,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,38 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,81%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,29%
|
Analyst Name:
James Gordon
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,88 £
|13:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.03.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
