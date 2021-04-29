  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

15,66EUR
+0,20EUR
+1,29%
16:27:31
STU
13,44GBP
+0,11GBP
+0,80%
16:34:11
BTE
28.04.2021 16:21

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1300 Pence belassen. Der Pharmakonzern habe sowohl beim Umsatz als auch beim um einen einmaligen Effekt bereinigten Ergebnis je Aktie die Markterwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2021 / 13:26 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2021 / 13:38 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
13,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
13,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,29%
Analyst Name:
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,88 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

13:36 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
29.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
28.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+10,71%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,71%
Ø Kursziel: 14,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18 £
UBS AG
14 £
Barclays Capital
13 £
Oddo BHF
15 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Morgan Stanley
17 £
Credit Suisse Group
13,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
12,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,71%
Ø Kursziel: 14,88
alle GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:29 Uhr Barclays Sector Perform
12:48 Uhr Amazon overweight
12:47 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:46 Uhr Lufthansa Halten
12:44 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
12:42 Uhr Bayer Neutral
12:41 Uhr Symrise Halten
12:41 Uhr Symrise Halten
12:41 Uhr Covestro buy
12:40 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Hold
12:24 Uhr Kering buy
12:23 Uhr Unilever buy
12:22 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
12:21 Uhr SAFRAN Hold
12:20 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
11:37 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
11:35 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
11:35 Uhr Zur Rose buy
11:18 Uhr SAFRAN Equal-Weight
11:16 Uhr Eni buy
11:15 Uhr Orsted Hold
11:15 Uhr Unilever buy
11:15 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell
11:15 Uhr TOTAL buy
10:54 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
10:54 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Hold
10:53 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
10:53 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
10:52 Uhr BASF buy
10:52 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
10:51 Uhr Nokia buy
10:50 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
10:50 Uhr Klöckner buy
10:49 Uhr AIXTRON buy
10:47 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
10:01 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
10:00 Uhr Airbus buy
09:59 Uhr UBS Underweight
09:54 Uhr Barclays overweight
09:54 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
09:41 Uhr Shell B Equal weight
09:41 Uhr TOTAL overweight
09:30 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
09:30 Uhr DWS Group Equal-Weight
09:29 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Neutral
09:27 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE add
09:26 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09:26 Uhr Fielmann buy
09:25 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
09:23 Uhr AIXTRON buy

