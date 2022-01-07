  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

19,74EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
17:35:57
XETRA
16,31GBP
-0,05GBP
-0,29%
17:35:25
LSE

WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

13.01.2022 21:06

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) angesichts der von der US-Bank veranstalteten Gesundheitskonferenz auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1710 Pence belassen. Analyst James Gordon ist "bullish" für die neue "GSK" mit Pharma und Vakzinen sowie mit Blick auf die Abtrennung der Consumer-Sparte. Dies geht aus einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie hervor./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 16:25 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 16:31 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
17,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
19,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,93%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
16,31 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,83%
Analyst Name:
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,17 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

21:06 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.12.21 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.21 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

-0,87%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,87%
Ø Kursziel: 16,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
UBS AG
15,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
14 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Barclays Capital
16,00 £
Morgan Stanley
16 £
Credit Suisse Group
14,00 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,87%
Ø Kursziel: 16,17
