GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

19,36EUR
-0,12EUR
-0,62%
10:51:00
XETRA
16,04GBP
-0,17GBP
-1,04%
11:06:21
CHX

WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

25.01.2022 09:41

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1710 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen zum vierten Quartal dürften weitgehend den durchschnittlichen Analystenschätzungen entsprechen, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Auch der Ausblick auf 2022 sollte wie erwartet ausfallen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 23:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
17,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
15,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,92%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
16,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,60%
Analyst Name:
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,35 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

09:41 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
17.01.22 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+1,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,92%
Ø Kursziel: 16,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Jefferies & Company Inc.
19 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 £
UBS AG
17 £
Credit Suisse Group
14,00 £
Barclays Capital
16,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16 £
Deutsche Bank AG
14 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,00 £
Morgan Stanley
16 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,92%
Ø Kursziel: 16,35
