NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1710 Pence belassen. Die Zahlen zum vierten Quartal dürften weitgehend den durchschnittlichen Analystenschätzungen entsprechen, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Auch der Ausblick auf 2022 sollte wie erwartet ausfallen./edh/mis