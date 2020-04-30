NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Glencore auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 650 Pence belassen. Erhöhte Ziele im Handels- und Kohlegeschäft überlagerten bei dem Rohstoffkonzern die derzeitige Schwäche im Geschäft mit Basismetallen, schrieb Analyst Christopher LaFemina in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh