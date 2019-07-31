|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Glencore plc
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,50 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,23 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,11%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,24 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,61%
|Analyst Name:
Jason Fairclough
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,03 GBP
|15:26 Uhr
|Glencore Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.08.2019
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.2019
|Glencore overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.2019
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.08.2019
|Glencore overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.2019
|Glencore buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.2019
|Glencore buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.2019
|Glencore kaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|15:26 Uhr
|Glencore Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.08.2019
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.08.2019
|Glencore Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.2019
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.2019
|Glencore Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.2019
|Glencore Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.2019
|Glencore Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.2019
|Glencore Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.2019
|Glencore Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.07.2019
|Glencore Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20:31 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|16:01 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|15:51 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:51 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:21 Uhr
|United Internet kaufen
|13:31 Uhr
|Bayer overweight
|13:16 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Continental Outperform
|12:31 Uhr
|Continental Outperform
|12:26 Uhr
|New Work SE (ex XING) Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|11:41 Uhr
|United Internet overweight
|11:36 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|EON SE Outperform
|10:36 Uhr
|MorphoSys Reduce
|10:31 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|08:56 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|08:51 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|08:51 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|15.08.19
|Continental Neutral
|15.08.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|15.08.19
|EVOTEC SE Hold
|15.08.19
|Continental Hold
|15.08.19
|thyssenkrupp neutral
|15.08.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|15.08.19
|United Internet buy
|15.08.19
|Nordex verkaufen
|15.08.19
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|15.08.19
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|15.08.19
|Merck Hold
|15.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch overweight
|15.08.19
|United Internet overweight
|15.08.19
|EON SE Underweight
|15.08.19
|United Internet buy
|15.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|15.08.19
|United Internet buy
|15.08.19
|United Internet Neutral
|15.08.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|15.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|15.08.19
|United Internet buy
