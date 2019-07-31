finanzen.net

Glencore Neutral (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat Glencore von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 350 auf 250 Pence gesenkt. In China enttäuschten das Wachstum und die wirtschaftlichen Aktivitäten weiterhin, schrieb Analyst Jason Fairclough in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu europäischen Minenwerten. Zudem gebe es bei Kraftwerkskohle, einem Kernprodukt von Glencore, aktuell ein Überangebot. Aktuell rät Fairclough den Anlegern, in Gold zu investieren./la/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2019 / 00:48 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Glencore Neutral

Unternehmen:
Glencore plc		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		Kursziel:
2,50 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
2,23 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,11%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
2,24 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,61%
Analyst Name:
Jason Fairclough		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
3,03 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

