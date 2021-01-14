  • Suche
Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie WKN: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

11,96EUR
-0,03EUR
-0,25%
08:02:38
FSE
20.01.2021 08:01

Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Bewertung der Papiere der Global Fashion Group bei einem Kursziel von 16 Euro mit "Buy" aufgenommen. Der Online-Händler sei in Märkten aktiv, in denen die Vertriebswege großer Marken immer noch stark auf den Einzelhandel in Filialen konzentriert seien, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Covid-Ausbruch verstärke aber global den Trend zum Online-Einkauf und damit auch in diesen Märkten./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 22:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy

Unternehmen:
Global Fashion Group (GFG)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
16,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
11,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
11,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,78%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

08:01 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.01.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Baader Bank
11.12.20 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Baader Bank
02.12.20 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Baader Bank
23.11.20 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie

-1,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,13%
Ø Kursziel: 11,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16,00 €
Baader Bank
15,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11 €
Morgan Stanley
6 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,13%
Ø Kursziel: 11,83
alle Global Fashion Group (GFG) Kursziele

