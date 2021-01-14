NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Bewertung der Papiere der Global Fashion Group bei einem Kursziel von 16 Euro mit "Buy" aufgenommen. Der Online-Händler sei in Märkten aktiv, in denen die Vertriebswege großer Marken immer noch stark auf den Einzelhandel in Filialen konzentriert seien, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Covid-Ausbruch verstärke aber global den Trend zum Online-Einkauf und damit auch in diesen Märkten./tih/ag