|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
16,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
11,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,18%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
11,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,83 €
|08:01 Uhr
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|11.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|02.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|23.11.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:01 Uhr
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|11.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|02.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|23.11.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:01 Uhr
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.21
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|11.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|02.12.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Baader Bank
|23.11.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.19
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.21
|Bank of America Neutral
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|19.01.21
|Südzucker kaufen
|19.01.21
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|19.01.21
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|19.01.21
|Intel buy
|19.01.21
|Infineon kaufen
|19.01.21
|Westwing Group buy
|19.01.21
|Aareal Bank Halten
|19.01.21
|Aareal Bank Hold
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto overweight
|19.01.21
|Beiersdorf Hold
|19.01.21
|Zalando buy
|19.01.21
|Software Hold
|19.01.21
|CANCOM buy
|19.01.21
|Bechtle Hold
|19.01.21
|Orange buy
|19.01.21
|LOréal buy
|19.01.21
|Continental Neutral
|19.01.21
|Carrefour buy
|19.01.21
|Corestate Capital Hold
|19.01.21
|Sanofi buy
|19.01.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|19.01.21
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|19.01.21
|Danone Sell
|19.01.21
|TeamViewer buy
|19.01.21
|Evonik buy
|19.01.21
|Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
|19.01.21
|Daimler buy
|19.01.21
|Zalando buy
|19.01.21
|EVOTEC Hold
|19.01.21
|Stellantis buy
|19.01.21
|Novartis Underweight
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|19.01.21
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|19.01.21
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|19.01.21
|Diageo Underweight
|19.01.21
|artec technologies Kaufen
|19.01.21
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
|19.01.21
|Santander overweight
|19.01.21
|Danone buy
|19.01.21
|Sanofi buy
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto overweight
|19.01.21
|Alstom overweight
|19.01.21
|Alstom buy
|19.01.21
|Alstom Hold
|19.01.21
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|19.01.21
|S&T buy
|19.01.21
|Kering overweight
|19.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan