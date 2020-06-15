NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Goldman Sachs von 203 auf 215 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein passte seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Investmentbanken in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie an das zuletzt starke Geschäft mit Anleihen, Währungen und Rohstoffen und Investmentbanking-Geschäft an. Für die US-Bank habe er entsprechend seine Schätzung für 2020 um 13 Prozent angehoben./ck/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 23:37 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.