186,10EUR
+3,70EUR
+2,03%
10:25:38
STU
206,31USD
+4,53USD
+2,25%
15.06.2020
NYSE
16.06.2020 09:16

Goldman Sachs overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Goldman Sachs von 203 auf 215 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein passte seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Investmentbanken in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie an das zuletzt starke Geschäft mit Anleihen, Währungen und Rohstoffen und Investmentbanking-Geschäft an. Für die US-Bank habe er entsprechend seine Schätzung für 2020 um 13 Prozent angehoben./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 23:37 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs overweight

Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 215,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 206,31		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 206,31		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,21%
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 193,80
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

