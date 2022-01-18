|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 416,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
298,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
39,55%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 334,78
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 416,00
10:36 Uhr
Goldman Sachs Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.01.22
Goldman Sachs Neutral
UBS AG
18.10.21
Goldman Sachs Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.09.21
Goldman Sachs Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.21
Goldman Sachs Overweight
Barclays Capital
|10:36 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.22
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:36 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.21
|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.21
|Goldman Sachs Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|24.02.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.01.17
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|06.05.16
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|01.03.16
|Goldman Sachs Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|18.01.22
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.07.21
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.21
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.20
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
