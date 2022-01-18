NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Goldman Sachs von 415 auf 416 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein rechnet in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Investmentbanken mit einem - entgegen den Markterwartungen - starken ersten Quartal dank aktiver Märkte und hoher Schwankungen. Sein Favorit ist Goldman Sachs./ag/mis