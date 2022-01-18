  • Suche
Goldman Sachs Aktie

303,10EUR
+2,80EUR
+0,93%
10:02:36
XETRA
334,78USD
+4,78USD
+1,45%
10:32:06
NDN

WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040 / Symbol: GS

01.04.2022 10:36

Goldman Sachs Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Goldman Sachs von 415 auf 416 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein rechnet in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Investmentbanken mit einem - entgegen den Markterwartungen - starken ersten Quartal dank aktiver Märkte und hoher Schwankungen. Sein Favorit ist Goldman Sachs./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2022 / 22:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs Overweight

Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 416,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
298,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,55%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 334,78		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,26%
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 416,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
