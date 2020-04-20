finanzen.net

18.05.2020 09:41

Grand City Properties buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21,10 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe sich im ersten Quartal weiter gut entwickelt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. Das operative Ergebnis habe aber unter seiner Prognose gelegen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / 07:25 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,10 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
19,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,51%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Mieteinnahmen sinken leicht
Grand City-Aktie legt zu: Grand City Properties operativ bisher ungeschoren - Ausblick leicht gesenkt
Die Corona-Pandemie hat Grand City Properties im ersten Quartal operativ nicht beeinträchtigt.
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 21,73
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
14
16
18
20
22
24
26
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Barclays Capital
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
28 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25,00 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
16 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 21,73
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

