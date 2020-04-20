|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
21,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
19,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,51%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.03.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|11:02 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
|10:59 Uhr
|Lufthansa Reduce
|10:56 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|10:52 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|GEA Sell
|10:40 Uhr
|GEA Sell
|10:40 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Varta Sell
|10:34 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|10:16 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|09:50 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|09:50 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Reduce
|09:48 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
|09:47 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|09:47 Uhr
|NeXR Technologies Halten
|09:47 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Equal weight
|09:45 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Barclays buy
|09:00 Uhr
|Accor Sell
|09:00 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|08:59 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|08:59 Uhr
|Swiss Re overweight
|08:59 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|08:58 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|08:58 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|08:57 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|08:57 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|08:54 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|07:49 Uhr
|PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|07:48 Uhr
|UBS overweight
|07:48 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|Mutares Kaufen
|07:43 Uhr
|Barclays overweight
|07:37 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|07:23 Uhr
|Peugeot buy
|07:22 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|07:19 Uhr
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|07:17 Uhr
|Fresenius buy
|07:17 Uhr
|Fresenius buy
|07:13 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:03 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|15.05.20
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|15.05.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) neutral
|15.05.20
|LEG Immobilien buy
|15.05.20
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|15.05.20
|Siemens Healthineers Equal weight
|15.05.20
|Siemens kaufen
|15.05.20
|Ceconomy St. Equal weight
