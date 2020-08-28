|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
21,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,01%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,40 €
|13:36 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.06.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.05.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
