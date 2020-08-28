finanzen.net
Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21,50EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
13:32:13
XETRA
21,52EUR
+0,11EUR
+0,51%
13:48:34
BTE
01.09.2020 13:36

Grand City Properties buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20,90 auf 24 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen für die Immobilienbranche in einer Studie vom Montag an die Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres an./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2020 / 17:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
21,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
21,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,63%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+4,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,19%
Ø Kursziel: 22,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
UBS AG
27 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21,00 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Barclays Capital
20,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,19%
Ø Kursziel: 22,40
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

