Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21,40EUR
-0,56EUR
-2,55%
08:20:02
FSE
21,42EUR
-1,12EUR
-4,97%
21.09.2020
GVIE
22.09.2020 08:01

Grand City Properties buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach einer Fachkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Unternehmen könnten Nutznießer sein von öffentlichen grünen Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Derweil strecke Grand City nun auch die Fühler in andere europäische Länder aus./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2020 / 00:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
21,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
21,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,15%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,60 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:01 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.20 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.09.20 Grand City Properties Equal weight Barclays Capital
01.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.08.20 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+5,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 22,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21,00 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
UBS AG
27 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 22,60
