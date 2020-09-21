|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
21,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,04%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,60 €
