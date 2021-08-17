|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
25,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,20%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
23,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,76 €
|17.08.21
|Grand City Properties Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.08.21
|Grand City Properties Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.08.21
|Grand City Properties Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.03.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07:56 Uhr
|ING Group Buy
|06:59 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|06:59 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Buy
|06:58 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|06:58 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|06:55 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Buy
|06:53 Uhr
|Enel Underperform
|17.08.21
|CRH Outperform
|17.08.21
|K+S Underweight
|17.08.21
|Deutsche Post Buy
|17.08.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen
|17.08.21
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|17.08.21
|Ströer Kaufen
|17.08.21
|Delivery Hero Buy
|17.08.21
|Nagarro Buy
|17.08.21
|Scout24 Neutral
|17.08.21
|HeidelbergCement Halten
|17.08.21
|GEA Neutral
|17.08.21
|Bayer Buy
|17.08.21
|RWE Hold
|17.08.21
|Ströer Buy
|17.08.21
|zooplus Hold
|17.08.21
|Orsted Neutral
|17.08.21
|zooplus Hold
|17.08.21
|Grand City Properties Overweight
|17.08.21
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|17.08.21
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|17.08.21
|Ströer Hold
|17.08.21
|EVOTEC Buy
|17.08.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|17.08.21
|BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte Kaufen
|17.08.21
|Varta Reduce
|17.08.21
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|17.08.21
|Prosus Buy
|17.08.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|17.08.21
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|17.08.21
|Siemens Buy
|17.08.21
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|17.08.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|17.08.21
|Ströer Buy
|17.08.21
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|17.08.21
|SMA Solar Buy
|17.08.21
|DEUTZ Hold
|17.08.21
|Hannover Rück Buy
|17.08.21
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|17.08.21
|Swiss Re Sell
|17.08.21
|Amadeus IT Neutral
|17.08.21
|Stabilus Buy
|17.08.21
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
|17.08.21
|NORMA Group Buy
|Zweites Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat Depot-Details
|OPEC: Eine Chronik Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
|In diese Aktien investiert Bill Ackman im zweiten Quartal 2021 Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
ETF-Sparplan