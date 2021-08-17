  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

23,68EUR
+0,32EUR
+1,37%
12:02:11
XETRA
25,33CHF
+0,30CHF
+1,19%
12:25:54
BRX
WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882
16.08.2021 12:01

Grand City Properties Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,30 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis der Immobiliengesellschaft habe die Erwartungen erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Den Kurs sollten die Resultate kaum bewegen./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / 07:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
25,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,20%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
23,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,84%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+4,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,54%
Ø Kursziel: 24,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
23,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,54%
Ø Kursziel: 24,76
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

