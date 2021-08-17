NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,30 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis der Immobiliengesellschaft habe die Erwartungen erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Den Kurs sollten die Resultate kaum bewegen./mis/ajx