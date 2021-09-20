  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

22,44EUR
+0,34EUR
+1,54%
15:34:45
XETRA
24,43CHF
-0,13CHF
-0,53%
15:52:23
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21.09.2021 15:41

Grand City Properties Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties anlässlich der "German Corporate Conference" der US-Investmentbank auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,80 Euro belassen. Für die Aktie des Immobilienkonzerns sieht Analyst Jonathan Kownator derzeit noch etwa 17 Prozent Luft nach oben. Jedoch halte die Unsicherheit mit Blick auf das politische Umfeld wohl noch solange an, bis nach der Wahl in Deutschland eine Koalition stehe und Klarheit herrsche über die künftige Wohnungspolitik, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2021 / 09:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
25,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,85%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
22,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,97%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

15:41 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.09.21 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
01.09.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.08.21 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.08.21 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+11,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,92
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

