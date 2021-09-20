|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
25,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,85%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
22,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,92 €
|15:41 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
ETF-Sparplan