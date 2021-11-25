|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
25,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,06%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,84 €
|14:21 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:21 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:21 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13:34 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|13:34 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|13:33 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|13:33 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|13:32 Uhr
|Siemens Underperform
|13:22 Uhr
|Apple Kaufen
|13:12 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
|13:12 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Allianz Equal Weight
|13:11 Uhr
|Swiss Re Overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|13:10 Uhr
|AXA Overweight
|13:10 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|12:23 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|11:52 Uhr
|voestalpine Overweight
|11:46 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|11:27 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|11:27 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|11:24 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|11:22 Uhr
|UniCredit Buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Salzgitter Neutral
|11:20 Uhr
|ING Group Overweight
|11:18 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|11:00 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|10:50 Uhr
|UniCredit Outperform
|10:47 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|10:05 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Overweight
|10:04 Uhr
|Prudential Overweight
|10:04 Uhr
|AXA Equal-weight
|10:04 Uhr
|Allianz Equal-weight
|10:04 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Overweight
|10:04 Uhr
|Vonovia Overweight
|09:00 Uhr
|Pfizer Buy
|08:55 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|08:36 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|08:27 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|08:26 Uhr
|freenet Buy
|08:23 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|07:55 Uhr
|1&1 Overweight
|07:54 Uhr
|United Internet Overweight
|07:38 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|07:29 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
|07:22 Uhr
|Bio-Gate Kaufen
|07:12 Uhr
|Scout24 Buy
|07:00 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|06:59 Uhr
|Daimler Overweight
|06:58 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Overweight
|06:56 Uhr
|Daimler Conviction Buy List
|06:45 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan