Grand City Properties Aktie

20,50EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,87%
14:45:06
STU
21,31CHF
-0,22CHF
-1,00%
14:45:51
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

13.12.2021 14:21

Grand City Properties Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27,30 auf 25,40 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Erwartung steigender Anleiherenditen sei im zu Ende gehenden Jahr mit einer unterdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung von Immobilienaktien einhergegangen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie zum europäischen Immobiliensektor. Doch angesichts von Investments aus aller Welt in diese Anlageklasse mit einem Rekordinvestitionsvolumen in Europa im dritten Quartal rechnet Kownator damit, dass Immobilien-Werte für langfristig orientierte Institutionen attraktiv bleiben dürften./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2021 / 00:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
25,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
20,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,06%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
20,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,90%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,84 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:21 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.21 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
25.11.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.11.21 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Index-Monitor
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach
Im Zuge der in drei Wochen anstehenden Veränderungen in den großen europäischen Indizes müssen drei deutsche Unternehmen den breit gefassten Stoxx Europe 600 verlassen.
12.12.21
Bauministerin: Durch Enteignung entsteht keine neue Wohnung (dpa-afx)
10.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
08.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
07.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
03.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
02.12.21
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach (dpa-afx)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+21,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,18%
Ø Kursziel: 24,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Barclays Capital
24 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
26,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,18%
Ø Kursziel: 24,84
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:34 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
13:34 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
13:33 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
13:33 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
13:32 Uhr Siemens Underperform
13:22 Uhr Apple Kaufen
13:12 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
13:12 Uhr Zurich Insurance Overweight
13:11 Uhr Allianz Equal Weight
13:11 Uhr Swiss Re Overweight
13:11 Uhr Hannover Rück Underweight
13:10 Uhr AXA Overweight
13:10 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
12:23 Uhr BASF Buy
12:22 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
11:52 Uhr voestalpine Overweight
11:46 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
11:27 Uhr Roche Neutral
11:27 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:24 Uhr Roche Neutral
11:22 Uhr UniCredit Buy
11:21 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral
11:20 Uhr ING Group Overweight
11:18 Uhr Coca-Cola Overweight
11:00 Uhr Bayer Neutral
10:50 Uhr UniCredit Outperform
10:47 Uhr Novartis Neutral
10:05 Uhr Zurich Insurance Overweight
10:04 Uhr Prudential Overweight
10:04 Uhr AXA Equal-weight
10:04 Uhr Allianz Equal-weight
10:04 Uhr Vantage Towers Overweight
10:04 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
09:00 Uhr Pfizer Buy
08:55 Uhr Brenntag Buy
08:36 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT Buy
08:27 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG Hold
08:26 Uhr freenet Buy
08:23 Uhr SAP Buy
07:55 Uhr 1&1 Overweight
07:54 Uhr United Internet Overweight
07:38 Uhr Daimler Outperform
07:29 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform
07:22 Uhr Bio-Gate Kaufen
07:12 Uhr Scout24 Buy
07:00 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
06:59 Uhr Daimler Overweight
06:58 Uhr Daimler Truck Overweight
06:56 Uhr Daimler Conviction Buy List
06:45 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy

