|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
18,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,51%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,50 €
