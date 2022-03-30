  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

18,34EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,55%
12:45:04
STU
18,73CHF
-0,05CHF
-0,27%
12:58:59
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

01.04.2022 12:06

Grand City Properties Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 25,40 auf 21,00 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Sollten sich die Stagflationsrisiken bewahrheiten, also ein Umfeld hoher Inflation bei gleichzeitiger Konjunkturschwäche, dann dürfte sich der Immobiliensektor als vergleichsweise robust erweisen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Goldman-Anlagestrategen hatten ihn mit "Overweight" zum Übergewichten empfohlen. Kownator kappte seine Kursziele aber insbesondere aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um zehn Prozent./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2022 / 21:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,51%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,50%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:06 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.03.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+28,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,14%
Ø Kursziel: 23,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
Barclays Capital
22 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,14%
Ø Kursziel: 23,50
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

