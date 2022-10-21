NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 10,90 Euro belassen. Die Leerstandsquote der Immobiliengruppe sei im Quartalsvergleich leicht zurückgegangen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gleichzeitig habe das flächenbereinigte Nettowachstum der Mieteinnahmen leicht zugelegt./bek/mis