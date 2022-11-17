  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,55EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,76%
08:26:13
STU
10,27CHF
±0,00CHF
±0,00%
07:00:42
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

18.11.2022 08:01

Grand City Properties Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,90 auf 11,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Da die Zinsen in Europa nun zumindest etwas langsamer steigen dürften, erschienen einige Immobilienwerte durchaus attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Da das Zinsniveau aber für einige Zeit hoch bleiben könnte, sei mit Blick auf die Branche mit weniger Portfolioverkäufen, niedrigeren Investments sowie auch mit Dividendenkürzungen zu rechnen. Die ersten beiden Punkte träfen insbesondere auf Real-Estate-Investment-Trust (Reit) zu./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / 21:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
11,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,48%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,95%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:01 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
16.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+26,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,86%
Ø Kursziel: 13,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14,00 €
UBS AG
12 €
Barclays Capital
11 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,86%
Ø Kursziel: 13,38
Aktuelle Analysen

07:09 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
06:46 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
06:43 Uhr LEG Immobilien Neutral
06:43 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral
06:42 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
17.11.22 MTU Aero Engines Buy
17.11.22 thyssenkrupp Underweight
17.11.22 Varta Neutral
17.11.22 MTU Aero Engines Overweight
17.11.22 RWE Outperform
17.11.22 Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Overweight
17.11.22 GEA Halten
17.11.22 FedEx Outperform
17.11.22 United Parcel Service Outperform
17.11.22 Nordex Neutral
17.11.22 CANCOM Buy
17.11.22 Sixt Buy
17.11.22 Zurich Insurance Hold
17.11.22 adesso Buy
17.11.22 ASOS Neutral
17.11.22 DIC Asset Buy
17.11.22 DEUTZ Buy
17.11.22 Aareal Bank Hold
17.11.22 BNP Paribas Buy
17.11.22 Richemont Overweight
17.11.22 ENCAVIS Buy
17.11.22 Siemens Underweight
17.11.22 Sixt Buy
17.11.22 CTS Eventim Buy
17.11.22 Merck Kaufen
17.11.22 Rheinmetall Buy
17.11.22 PUMA Halten
17.11.22 adidas Kaufen
17.11.22 adesso Buy
17.11.22 Prosus Buy
17.11.22 K+S Neutral
17.11.22 Siemens Underperform
17.11.22 Flutter Entertainment Buy
17.11.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
17.11.22 JCDecaux Buy
17.11.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
17.11.22 Telefonica Neutral
17.11.22 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
17.11.22 Flutter Entertainment Buy
17.11.22 Varta Hold
17.11.22 Grand City Properties Hold
17.11.22 Siemens Energy Buy
17.11.22 Daimler Truck Buy
17.11.22 Alstom Buy
17.11.22 Akzo Nobel Outperform

