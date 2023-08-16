DAX 15.813 +0,1%ESt50 4.295 +0,0%TDax 3.123 +0,1%Dow 34.560 +0,6%Nas 13.705 +0,8%Bitcoin 24.069 -0,2%Euro 1,0796 -0,2%Öl 84,99 +0,7%Gold 1.917 -0,2%
Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties Buy
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,84 EUR 0,30 EUR 3,91%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.08.2023 / 05:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
8,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
8,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,00%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
7,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,24%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,42 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

