Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.08.2023 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
8,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
8,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,00%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
7,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,42 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
