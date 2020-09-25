|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
24,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
21,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,18%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,90 €
|09:31 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
