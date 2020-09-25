HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat Grand City Properties von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 21 auf 24 Euro angehoben. Analyst Julius Stinauer zeigte sich in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie optimistischer für die Neubewertungsgewinne der Berliner Immobilien, die 25 Prozent des Portfolios ausmachten. Zudem dürften sich für den Wohnimmobilienkonzern in London attraktive Akquisitionschancen ergeben. Das Mietwachstum dürfte dort in den nächsten drei Jahren höher ausfallen als in Deutschland./ajx/ag