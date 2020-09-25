finanzen.net
Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21,48EUR
+0,92EUR
+4,47%
12:45:02
STU
01.10.2020 09:31

Grand City Properties buy (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat Grand City Properties von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 21 auf 24 Euro angehoben. Analyst Julius Stinauer zeigte sich in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie optimistischer für die Neubewertungsgewinne der Berliner Immobilien, die 25 Prozent des Portfolios ausmachten. Zudem dürften sich für den Wohnimmobilienkonzern in London attraktive Akquisitionschancen ergeben. Das Mietwachstum dürfte dort in den nächsten drei Jahren höher ausfallen als in Deutschland./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 08:08 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 08:12 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
21,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
21,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,73%
Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Analysensuche

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+6,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,61%
Ø Kursziel: 22,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
UBS AG
27 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24,00 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,61%
Ø Kursziel: 22,90
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

