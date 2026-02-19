DAX 24.180 +1,6%ESt50 5.875 +1,8%MSCI World 4.463 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 9,1710 +5,2%Nas 22.517 -1,0%Bitcoin 61.242 +4,1%Euro 1,1646 +0,3%Öl 83,08 +1,4%Gold 5.195 +2,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
freenet A0Z2ZZ AIXTRON A0WMPJ E.ON ENAG99 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Heidelberg Materials 604700 Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NEL ASA A0B733 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 RWE 703712 Airbus 938914 Rolls-Royce A1H81L TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Micron Technology 869020
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Kursrutsch: DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Börsenverluste in Asien -- adidas plant Milliardenrückkäufe -- Bayer mit Milliardenverlust -- Moderna, Gasaktien, Continental, CrowdStrike im Fokus
Top News
Trump-Versprechen stützen: DAX erholt sich nach Vortagessturz - klettert über 24.200 Punkte Trump-Versprechen stützen: DAX erholt sich nach Vortagessturz - klettert über 24.200 Punkte
ASML-Aktie gefragt: Neue Technologie-Generation für den KI-Boom ASML-Aktie gefragt: Neue Technologie-Generation für den KI-Boom
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
10,64 EUR +0,24 EUR +2,31 %
STU
9,66 CHF +0,20 CHF +2,14 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,91 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

12:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,64 EUR 0,24 EUR 2,31%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Geschäftsergebnisse für 2025 seien solide gewesen, schrieb Kai Klose am Mittwoch. Die Aktientausch-Offerte von Aroundtown werde vom Management von Grand City Property unterstützt./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 08:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
13,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,88%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,80 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:01 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:56 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
26.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.01.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.01.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Höherer Anteil Aroundtown-Aktie verliert: Konzern rechnet mit weiterem Rückgang des operativen Ergebnisses - Aufstockung bei GCP geplant Aroundtown-Aktie verliert: Konzern rechnet mit weiterem Rückgang des operativen Ergebnisses - Aufstockung bei GCP geplant
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Abschläge
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende fester
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag mit Abgaben
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: SDAX schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX fällt schlussendlich zurück
finanzen.net Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX fällt zurück
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: SDAX legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen