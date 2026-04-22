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Grand City Properties Aktie

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Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

13:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,18 EUR 0,14 EUR 1,39%
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HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro belassen. Ein deutlich niedrigerer Streubesitz wegen des gestiegenen Anteils von Aroundtown an Grand City könne sich auf die Haltung neuer Investoren nachteilig auswirken, schrieb Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Und das trotz einer attraktiven Bewertung der Aktien der Immobiliengesellschaft./rob/bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2026 / 06:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
13,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,66%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,61%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:01 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

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EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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