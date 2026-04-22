Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,8 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Euro belassen. Ein deutlich niedrigerer Streubesitz wegen des gestiegenen Anteils von Aroundtown an Grand City könne sich auf die Haltung neuer Investoren nachteilig auswirken, schrieb Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Und das trotz einer attraktiven Bewertung der Aktien der Immobiliengesellschaft./rob/bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2026 / 06:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
13,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
10,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,66%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
10,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,61%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,02 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.