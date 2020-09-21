|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
25,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
21,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,96%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,60 €
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
