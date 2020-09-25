finanzen.net

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

20,42EUR
-0,36EUR
-1,73%
25.09.2020
STU
20,28EUR
-0,48EUR
-2,31%
25.09.2020
GVIE
25.09.2020 17:06

Grand City Properties buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Grand City Properties nach einer Berenberg-Konferenz mit deutschen Unternehmen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Er begrüße es, dass der Wohnimmobilienkonzern finanziell diszipliniert bleibe und geduldig auf attraktive Investitionsmöglichkeiten warte, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die geplante Personalrochade zwischen Aufsichtsgremium und Vorstand sollte zu keinen relevanten Veränderungen in der Unternehmensstrategie führen. Konzernchef Christian Windfuhr wechselt zum Monatsende als Vorsitzender in das "Board of Directors", im Gegenzug übernimmt der bisherige Amtsinhaber Refael Zamir seine Position im Vorstand./gl/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2020 / 06:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
20,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,43%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,60 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

25.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.20 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.09.20 Grand City Properties Equal weight Barclays Capital
Analysensuche

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+10,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,68%
Ø Kursziel: 22,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
UBS AG
27 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
HSBC
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,68%
Ø Kursziel: 22,60
