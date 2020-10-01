  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

20,26EUR
-0,22EUR
-1,07%
09:06:51
XETRA
20,28EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,88%
09:20:50
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.10.2020 08:51

Grand City Properties buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Das defensive Finanzprofil sei eine positive Eigenschaft des Immobilienkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Aktienkurs sei attraktiv und hinke dem von Konkurrenten im bisherigen Jahresverlauf zu Unrecht hinterher./tih/gl

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 06:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,07%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
20,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,40%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:51 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.20 Grand City Properties buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+13,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,52%
Ø Kursziel: 23,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
16
18
20
22
24
26
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
UBS AG
27 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
16,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,52%
Ø Kursziel: 23,00
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:16 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
08:15 Uhr easyJet Neutral
08:14 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08:04 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
08:03 Uhr UBS Hold
08:02 Uhr Vonovia buy
08:02 Uhr SAP add
07:50 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
07:48 Uhr SAP overweight
07:47 Uhr SAP buy
07:45 Uhr Nokia Neutral
07:31 Uhr Barclays Neutral
07:30 Uhr Enel Outperform
07:30 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
07:24 Uhr New Work Hold
07:22 Uhr SAP Outperform
07:20 Uhr LOréal Hold
07:13 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
07:03 Uhr Uniper Neutral
06:57 Uhr SAP Outperform
06:50 Uhr SAP buy
06:49 Uhr Daimler buy
06:33 Uhr SAP Neutral
23.10.20 Software buy
23.10.20 Kone overweight
23.10.20 Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
23.10.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
23.10.20 Barclays Sector Perform
23.10.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
23.10.20 Daimler Outperform
23.10.20 LOréal Underperform
23.10.20 Amazon Conviction Buy
23.10.20 Intel Sell
23.10.20 Pernod Ricard Outperform
23.10.20 KWS SAAT Halten
23.10.20 Schneider Electric Outperform
23.10.20 LOréal Sector Perform
23.10.20 Kone Outperform
23.10.20 RELX Outperform
23.10.20 Renault Halten
23.10.20 Daimler Outperform
23.10.20 Pernod Ricard Outperform
23.10.20 Renault Outperform
23.10.20 ING Group Conviction Buy List
23.10.20 Air Liquide Outperform
23.10.20 UniCredit Conviction Buy
23.10.20 Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
23.10.20 Commerzbank Neutral
23.10.20 Daimler Outperform
23.10.20 Intel Underperform

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen