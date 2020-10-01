|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
25,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,07%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,00 €
|08:51 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.10.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:51 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.10.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:51 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.10.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.20
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.06.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.05.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|08:16 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|08:14 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
|08:04 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|08:03 Uhr
|UBS Hold
|08:02 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|08:02 Uhr
|SAP add
|07:50 Uhr
|SAP Conviction Buy List
|07:48 Uhr
|SAP overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|SAP buy
|07:45 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|07:31 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|07:30 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|07:30 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|07:24 Uhr
|New Work Hold
|07:22 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|07:20 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|07:13 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|07:03 Uhr
|Uniper Neutral
|06:57 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|06:50 Uhr
|SAP buy
|06:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|06:33 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|23.10.20
|Software buy
|23.10.20
|Kone overweight
|23.10.20
|Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|23.10.20
|Barclays Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|LOréal Underperform
|23.10.20
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|23.10.20
|Intel Sell
|23.10.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|23.10.20
|KWS SAAT Halten
|23.10.20
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|23.10.20
|LOréal Sector Perform
|23.10.20
|Kone Outperform
|23.10.20
|RELX Outperform
|23.10.20
|Renault Halten
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|Pernod Ricard Outperform
|23.10.20
|Renault Outperform
|23.10.20
|ING Group Conviction Buy List
|23.10.20
|Air Liquide Outperform
|23.10.20
|UniCredit Conviction Buy
|23.10.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|23.10.20
|Commerzbank Neutral
|23.10.20
|Daimler Outperform
|23.10.20
|Intel Underperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan