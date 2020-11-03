  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

21,02EUR
+0,14EUR
+0,67%
13:42:58
XETRA
20,98EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,38%
13:58:40
BTE
16.11.2020 12:51

Grand City Properties buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe solide abgeschnitten und die Erwartungen der Privatbank übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Klose hob die Profitabilität des Unternehmens positiv hervor./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,24%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
21,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,93%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+11,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,01%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
UBS AG
26 €
Barclays Capital
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,01%
Ø Kursziel: 23,33
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

