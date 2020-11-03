|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
25,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,24%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,33 €
