|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
25,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,54%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
20,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,03 €
|11:41 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:31 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:41 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.02.21
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.02.21
|Grand City Properties overweight
|Barclays Capital
