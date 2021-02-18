HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Das Jahr 2020 sei solide für den Immobilienkonzern verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die wichtigsten Finanzkennzahlen seien seinen Schätzungen sehr nahe gekommen oder hätten leicht darüber gelegen. Klose verwies zudem auf ein neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in einem Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 200 Millionen Euro./ck/tih