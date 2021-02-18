  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + In Megatrends investieren - Ja oder Nein? Kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 21.03. mit Frank Thelen anmelden. + + +-w-

Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

20,84EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,48%
17:25:44
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
15.03.2021 11:41

Grand City Properties buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25 Euro belassen. Das Jahr 2020 sei solide für den Immobilienkonzern verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die wichtigsten Finanzkennzahlen seien seinen Schätzungen sehr nahe gekommen oder hätten leicht darüber gelegen. Klose verwies zudem auf ein neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in einem Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 200 Millionen Euro./ck/tih

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / 07:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
25,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
20,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,96%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,03 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

11:41 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:31 Uhr Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:41 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.02.21 Grand City Properties kaufen DZ BANK
01.02.21 Grand City Properties overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+15,32%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,32%
Ø Kursziel: 24,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
20,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
25 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
UBS AG
26 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,32%
Ø Kursziel: 24,03
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:04 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
15:41 Uhr Evonik buy
15:40 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List
15:30 Uhr BASF Neutral
15:19 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
14:45 Uhr Flutter Entertainment buy
14:43 Uhr Sanofi buy
14:39 Uhr Danone Sector Perform
13:23 Uhr Danone Underperform
13:22 Uhr Talanx kaufen
13:07 Uhr Roche Neutral
13:05 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral
13:04 Uhr Microsoft buy
12:59 Uhr DWS Group kaufen
12:56 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
12:53 Uhr Kering Neutral
12:52 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
12:51 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
12:50 Uhr Danone Sell
12:48 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
12:47 Uhr RWE buy
12:43 Uhr HUGO BOSS Halten
12:31 Uhr Bayer kaufen
12:24 Uhr Brenntag Verkaufen
11:59 Uhr Salzgitter buy
11:58 Uhr Danone Neutral
11:58 Uhr Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
11:57 Uhr Klöckner Halten
11:56 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Underperform
11:55 Uhr RTL Halten
11:34 Uhr Sanofi overweight
11:24 Uhr DIC Asset buy
11:18 Uhr Danone Neutral
11:17 Uhr Talanx overweight
11:08 Uhr Bayer Outperform
11:02 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
11:00 Uhr LANXESS buy
10:59 Uhr Linde add
10:51 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
10:48 Uhr RTL buy
10:47 Uhr LANXESS buy
10:41 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
10:41 Uhr Zur Rose buy
10:34 Uhr Kering Hold
09:38 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
09:38 Uhr Stellantis buy
09:36 Uhr AUTO1 Group buy
09:28 Uhr K+S add
08:59 Uhr Hypoport Hold
08:50 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen