Grand City Properties Aktie

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

12:21
Grand City Properties Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Immobilienkonzerns seien etwas besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividendenaussetzung habe ihn nicht überrascht./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 08:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
13,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
7,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
64,14%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
7,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
66,45%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

