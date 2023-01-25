Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Immobilienkonzerns seien etwas besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Dividendenaussetzung habe ihn nicht überrascht./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 08:59 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
13,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
7,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
64,14%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
7,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
66,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:56
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
