Grand City Properties Aktie

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

11:01 Uhr

11:01 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Finanzkennziffern des Immobilienkonzerns seien etwas besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der erhöhte Jahresausblick scheine klar erreichbar zu sein./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 07:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.