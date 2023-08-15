Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Finanzkennziffern des Immobilienkonzerns seien etwas besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der erhöhte Jahresausblick scheine klar erreichbar zu sein./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 07:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
9,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
7,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
7,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|12.06.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.06.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|18.05.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.07.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.06.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.