Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft entwickle sich operativ solide und wolle eine hohe Liquidität erreichen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2023 / 15:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
9,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
7,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,16%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
8,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,42 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|31.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.23
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
