Grand City Properties Aktie

8,06 EUR -0,10 EUR -1,23 %
STU
8,12 EUR +0,11 EUR +1,31 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,42 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

31.08.23
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
8,06 EUR -0,10 EUR -1,23%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Die Immobiliengesellschaft entwickle sich operativ solide und wolle eine hohe Liquidität erreichen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2023 / 15:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
9,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
7,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,16%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
8,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,73%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,42 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.