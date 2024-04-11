DAX 18.106 +0,8%ESt50 5.004 +0,8%MSCI World 3.391 +0,3%Dow 38.459 +0,0%Nas 16.442 +1,7%Bitcoin 66.478 +1,7%Euro 1,0655 -0,7%Öl 90,71 +0,6%Gold 2.394 +0,9%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,77 EUR +0,43 EUR +4,16 %
10,37 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,58 %
Marktkap. 1,8 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Grand City Properties Buy

12:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,77 EUR 0,43 EUR 4,16%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,50 auf 12,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Profitabilität des Immobilienunternehmens dürfte angesichts niedriger Leerstände und Mietpreisentwicklung weiter anziehen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe das Kursziel daher erhöht./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.04.2024 / 17:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
12,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,01%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
10,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,06%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:41 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.24 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
20.03.24 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.24 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.