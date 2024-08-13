DAX 17.894 +0,5%ESt50 4.721 +0,6%MSCI World 3.510 +0,2%Dow 39.766 +1,0%Nas 17.188 +2,4%Bitcoin 55.340 +0,4%Euro 1,1033 +0,4%Öl 81,00 +0,0%Gold 2.464 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Rheinmetall 703000 TUI TUAG50 EVOTEC 566480 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Microsoft 870747 RWE 703712 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Intel 855681 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: DAX höher -- Wall Street freundlich erwartet -- TUI bestätigt Prognose -- E.ON mit Ergebnisrückgang -- RWE übertrifft Prognosen -- Trump Media, K+S, Talanx im Fokus
Top News
US-Inflationsdruck lässt weiter nach - Raum frei für Fed-Zinssenkungen?
RWE-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: RWE übertrifft Prognosen im ersten Halbjahr deutlich
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
11,74 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,34 %
STU
11,74 EUR +0,03 EUR +0,26 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 2 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Grand City Properties Buy

13:46 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,74 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,34%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 12,50 Euro belassen. Das Immobilienunternehmen habe robuste Zahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr sei unerwartet angehoben worden. Dies deute auf eine positive Entwicklung der Mieten hin./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 08:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
12,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
11,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,75%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
11,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,47%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:46 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:11 Grand City Properties Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:51 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
27.06.24 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.06.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.