ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern bleibe auf Kurs in Richtung bestätigter Jahresziele, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Neunmonatszahlen./ag/bek