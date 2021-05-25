  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

23,34EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,43%
15:15:08
STU
04.06.2021 13:36

Grand City Properties Halten (Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB))

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die NordLB hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen von 21 auf 23 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe im Auftaktquartal zwar einen Rückgang der Gesamtmieteinnahmen verzeichnet, aber dennoch ein stabiles operatives Ergebnis (FFO) erzielt, schrieb Analyst Michael Seufert in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Auf dieser Grundlage habe das Management die Prognose für die diesjährige Geschäftsentwicklung bestätigt./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2021 / 11:45 / MESZ
Erstmalige eitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.06.2021 / 11:56 / MESZ


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Halten

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)		 Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Halten		 Kurs*:
23,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,12%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
23,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,46%
Analyst Name:
Michael Seufert 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:36 Uhr Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
25.05.21 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.05.21 Grand City Properties buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.05.21 Grand City Properties buy UBS AG
18.05.21 Grand City Properties kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+6,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
23,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,76
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

