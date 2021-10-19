|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
22,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,23%
|Rating vorher:
Halten
|Kurs aktuell:
22,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Seufert
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,79 €
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.08.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.21
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.08.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.21
|METRO (St.) Hold
|20.10.21
|METRO (St.) Neutral
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|20.10.21
|Commerzbank Neutral
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Add
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|20.10.21
|Sixt Kaufen
|20.10.21
|Renault Overweight
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Renault Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Danone Sell
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|20.10.21
|Roche Outperform
|20.10.21
|NEL ASA Outperform
|20.10.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|20.10.21
|Kering Outperform
|20.10.21
|Kering Outperform
|20.10.21
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|20.10.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Overweight
|20.10.21
|Bayer Equal Weight
|20.10.21
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|20.10.21
|VINCI Buy
|20.10.21
|Merck Overweight
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|Sixt Reduce
|20.10.21
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|20.10.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|20.10.21
|BMW Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Daimler Outperform
|20.10.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|20.10.21
|Software Underweight
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Buy
|20.10.21
|Netflix Neutral
|20.10.21
|Kering Overweight
|20.10.21
|Roche Overweight
|20.10.21
|Software Buy
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Neutral
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Hold
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|Bayer Buy
|20.10.21
|Danone Buy
|20.10.21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|20.10.21
|Roche Hold
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|20.10.21
|Kering Buy
|20.10.21
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|20.10.21
|JENOPTIK Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan