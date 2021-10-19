  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

22,52EUR
+0,16EUR
+0,72%
17:49:23
STU
22,58EUR
+0,12EUR
+0,53%
17:50:05
GVIE

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

19.10.2021 17:21

Grand City Properties Halten (Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB))

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - NordLB hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Halten" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Immobilienaktien profitierten vom Anlagenotstand der Investoren und böten eine vergleichsweise attraktive Dividendenrendite, schrieb Analyst Michael Seufert in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Viele Unternehmen können sich dem Experten zufolge sehr günstig refinanzieren. Allerdings seien die mittelfristigen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise noch ungewiss. Zudem nannte der Fachmann eine Überhitzung des Immobilienmarktes und eine strengere Regulierung von Wohnimmobilien als mögliche Gefahren./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / 13:42 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / 14:35 / MESZ


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Halten

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)		 Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Halten		 Kurs*:
22,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,23%
Rating vorher:
Halten		 Kurs aktuell:
22,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,13%
Analyst Name:
Michael Seufert 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,79 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

19.10.21 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21.09.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.09.21 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
01.09.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.08.21 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+10,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,07%
Ø Kursziel: 24,79
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23,00 €
UBS AG
27,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,07%
Ø Kursziel: 24,79
