|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
19,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,09%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
19,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,49 €
|12:11 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan