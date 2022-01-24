  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Grand City Properties Aktie

19,18EUR
+0,15EUR
+0,79%
12:30:05
STU
19,86CHF
-0,39CHF
-1,95%
12:35:10
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
25.01.2022 12:11

Grand City Properties Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties im Zuge eines Analystenwechsels von 24 auf 21 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Im deutschen Wohnimmobiliensektor seien die Konjunkturrisiken überbewertet, schrieb der neu zuständige Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Gewerbeimmobilien sieht er Erholungspotenzial./edh/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
19,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,09%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
19,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,49%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,49 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
24.01.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.12.21 Grand City Properties Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13.12.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.21 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+27,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,66%
Ø Kursziel: 24,49
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22,00 €
UBS AG
26,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
Deutsche Bank AG
21,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,66%
Ø Kursziel: 24,49
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:24 Uhr Philips Hold
11:23 Uhr PUMA Buy
11:22 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy
11:22 Uhr TAG Immobilien Hold
11:22 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
11:21 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Hold
11:21 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
11:20 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
10:09 Uhr Daimler Truck Outperform
09:49 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
09:48 Uhr Volvo (B) Sector Perform
09:46 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09:43 Uhr Daimler Outperform
09:42 Uhr BMW Sector Perform
09:42 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform
09:41 Uhr Renault Sector Perform
08:54 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
08:53 Uhr Iberdrola SA Outperform
08:51 Uhr National Grid Sector Perform
08:51 Uhr Novo Nordisk Neutral
08:50 Uhr NEL ASA Underweight
08:48 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
08:47 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
08:47 Uhr Gerresheimer Neutral
08:45 Uhr Orsted Sector Perform
08:18 Uhr Enel Outperform
08:18 Uhr E.ON Sector Perform
08:13 Uhr RWE Outperform
07:56 Uhr Danone Sell
07:55 Uhr Zalando Conviction Buy List
07:53 Uhr Apple Neutral
07:53 Uhr Uniper Sector Perform
07:51 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
07:46 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
07:45 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
07:45 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
24.01.22 Daimler Outperform
24.01.22 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
24.01.22 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
24.01.22 FedEx Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Microsoft Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 Uniper Market-Perform
24.01.22 Richemont Outperform
24.01.22 Lufthansa Underperform
24.01.22 Enel Conviction Buy List
24.01.22 easyJet Buy
24.01.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
24.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
24.01.22 DWS Group Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen