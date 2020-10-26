NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Grand City Properties von "Underperform" auf "Hold" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 16 auf 20 Euro angehoben. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler sieht deutsche Wohnimmobilien-Aktien wegen unübertroffen robuster Cashflows jetzt positiver. Hinzu kämen die Marktpreise für solche Immobilien, die deren Wert nach oben treiben, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie von Grand City werde nach zuletzt vergleichsweise schwacher Kursentwicklung jetzt angemessen bewertet./tih/ag