|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
9,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
9,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,00
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,31 €
|08:46 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:26 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|08:25 Uhr
|va-Q-tec Hold
|07:58 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|07:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|07:51 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|07:33 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Equal Weight
|07:30 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Reduce
|07:29 Uhr
|Kering Neutral
|07:28 Uhr
|Tesla Outperform
|14.12.22
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|14.12.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|14.12.22
|METRO (St.) Underperform
|14.12.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|14.12.22
|VINCI Overweight
|14.12.22
|ASML NV Conviction Buy List
|14.12.22
|Inditex Buy
|14.12.22
|Givaudan Underperform
|14.12.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|14.12.22
|Porsche Underperform
|14.12.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|14.12.22
|BMW Outperform
|14.12.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|14.12.22
|Inditex Buy
|14.12.22
|Inditex Outperform
|14.12.22
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|14.12.22
|Inditex Buy
|14.12.22
|BP Outperform
|14.12.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|14.12.22
|TotalEnergies Sector Perform
|14.12.22
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform
|14.12.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|14.12.22
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|14.12.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|14.12.22
|Diageo Sell
|14.12.22
|Givaudan Underweight
|14.12.22
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) Hold
|14.12.22
|Inditex Buy
|14.12.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|14.12.22
|Salzgitter Underweight
|14.12.22
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|14.12.22
|Novartis Neutral
|14.12.22
|TUI Sell
|14.12.22
|Roche Neutral
|14.12.22
|Sanofi Neutral
|14.12.22
|Tesla Buy
|14.12.22
|Inditex Overweight
|14.12.22
|AstraZeneca Hold
|14.12.22
|1&1 Neutral
|14.12.22
|United Internet Neutral
|14.12.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
