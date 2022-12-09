  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,27EUR
-0,38EUR
-3,89%
09:15:11
STU
9,22CHF
-0,37CHF
-3,86%
09:42:35
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

15.12.2022 08:46

Grand City Properties Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 11,60 auf 9,50 Euro gesenkt. Angesichts weiter steigender Anleiherenditen ist Analyst Jonathan Kownator skeptisch für 2023 - zumindest den Jahresbeginn. Der Experte bezieht sich dabei in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick für die europäische Immobilienbranche auf die Schätzungen der Goldman-Sachs-Ökonomen. Kownator rechnet bis in die zweite Jahreshälfte hinein mit sinkenden Immobilienbewertungen. Er bevorzugt Unternehmen mit vergleichsweise niedrigen Verhältnissen zwischen Finanzierungsbetrag und Verkehrswert ihrer Immobilien (Loan to Value), und stuft Grand City daher ab./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2022 / 21:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
9,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,00
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
9,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,48%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:46 Uhr Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.12.22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
18.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+21,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,99%
Ø Kursziel: 11,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
9
9,5
10
10,5
11
11,5
12
12,5
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10 €
Barclays Capital
9 €
Deutsche Bank AG
13,00 €
UBS AG
12 €
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

