NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 11,60 auf 9,50 Euro gesenkt. Angesichts weiter steigender Anleiherenditen ist Analyst Jonathan Kownator skeptisch für 2023 - zumindest den Jahresbeginn. Der Experte bezieht sich dabei in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick für die europäische Immobilienbranche auf die Schätzungen der Goldman-Sachs-Ökonomen. Kownator rechnet bis in die zweite Jahreshälfte hinein mit sinkenden Immobilienbewertungen. Er bevorzugt Unternehmen mit vergleichsweise niedrigen Verhältnissen zwischen Finanzierungsbetrag und Verkehrswert ihrer Immobilien (Loan to Value), und stuft Grand City daher ab./ag/edh